Number of cases rise but no new containment zone in Ahmedabad

The total number of cases reported in the city was 6,526, of these 3,904 are active cases. (Representational image) The total number of cases reported in the city was 6,526, of these 3,904 are active cases. (Representational image)

Two weeks after the first six wards in Ahmedabad were declared red zones and despite a steady spike in coronavirus positive cases in new areas, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has not declared any new ward as containment zone in the city.

This is despite the fact that eight new wards have reported cases above 100 as of Thursday. Considering the trend of declaring containment zones followed by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) that has previously taken a standard case of around 100 positive cases, as many as 18 wards out of total 48 in Ahmedabad have crossed the 100-mark.

A day before strict lockdown is to be lifted from the city, as per AMC data, the wards other than the 10 red zones that have positive cases above 100 are Navrangpura (136) in west zone, Vejalpur (109) in south-west zone, Kubernagar (141) and Bapunagar (189) in north zone, Shahibaug (102) in central zone, Amraiwadi (111) in east zone and Isanpur (179) and Vatva (113) both in south zone.

Additional chief secretary, forest and environment department, Rajiv Kumar Gupta who is in charge of Ahmedabad city said, “The priority right now is to provide essentials to the residents. Putting wards under containment zones is an extreme measure. We are doing active testing and sampling and will take a call as and when situation arises. Things will be reviewed on May 18.”

Previously, AMC had even announced wards red when the number of positive cases was 93.

On April 28, the six wards were declared red zones. These were Jamalpur, Khadia, Shahpur, Dariyapur, Behrampura and Danilimda covering the central and south zones.

On Thursday, coronavirus positive cases in Jamalpur reached 866 with a death toll of 115, while Khadia ward the number of cases is 550 and 33 deaths. The total number of cases reported in the city was 6,526, of these 3,904 are active cases.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Ahmedabad News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd