‘Number of BPL families in state increased by 2,101 in last two years’

The number of families living Below the Poverty Line (or BPL families) in Gujarat rose by 2,101 in 2019 and 2020, the state legislature was informed on Wednesday.

There are a total of 31.41 lakh BPL families in Gujarat and the highest number of such families are in Banaskantha (2.36 lakh) and Dahod (2.25 lakh), the state government said in written replies to questions posed by several MLAs on the same subject during the Question Hour.

During this two-year period, the highest increase of BPL families was seen in Amreli (increase of 2,411 families) where the number of such families rose by 1,506 and 905 during 2019 and 2020, respectively. Rajkot with an increase of 1,509 BPL families stood second on the list of districts. This rise in number of BPL families is being witnessed, despite Gujarat registering double digit growth figures for over a decade.

Surat was the only district to register a decline in BPL families. While the number of BPL families rose by one in 2019, Surat saw a decline of a massive 3,949 families in 2020. Surat has a total of 1,10,943 BPL families.

Districts like Panchmahals, Narmada and Chotta Udepur having predominantly tribal population saw zero rise in number of such families. However other tribal districts like Dahod, Aravalli and Dang saw BPL families rise by 127, 8 and 6 respectively.