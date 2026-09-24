NSUI warns of stir after university faculty member ‘confronts’ student on stage

The faculty member can be purportedly seen grabbing the student by his collar. (Video Screen grab source: @Benarasiyaa/X)

THE NATIONAL Students Union of India (NSUI), Gujarat, on Thursday warned that it may launch a protest over a purported confrontation between a faculty member and a student at an event organised at a private university in Ahmedabad last week.

Videos of the purported incident surfaced on social media. Sources said on Thursday that the event was part of an annual festival organised by one of the university departments and included a stand-up comedy segment.

The videos purportedly show that during the segment, a faculty member was addressing the audience when a student allegedly interrupted with a popular Hindi movie-inspired line, “Jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai (Speak quickly, I have to go to Panvel in the morning)”.