NSUI warns of stir after university faculty member ‘confronts’ student on stage

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THE NATIONAL Students Union of India (NSUI), Gujarat, on Thursday warned that it may launch a protest over a purported confrontation between a faculty member and a student at an event organised at a private university in Ahmedabad last week.
Videos of the purported incident surfaced on social media. Sources said on Thursday that the event was part of an annual festival organised by one of the university departments and included a stand-up comedy segment.
The videos purportedly show that during the segment, a faculty member was addressing the audience when a student allegedly interrupted with a popular Hindi movie-inspired line, “Jaldi bol, kal subah Panvel nikalna hai (Speak quickly, I have to go to Panvel in the morning)”.
The faculty member is purportedly seen calling the student to the stage, where a heated exchange took place between them in front of hundreds of attendees. The faculty member can be purportedly seen grabbing the student by his collar.
Comedian Rajat Sood was performing at Nirma University in Ahmedabad when a professor started reading something out during the show. A student in the audience called out, “jaldi bol, panvel nikalna hai.” The professor then called him onto the stage and grabbed his collar.…
— Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) September 24, 2026
According to NSUI Gujarat Vice President Vedant Tomar, “We have demanded that the professor be suspended. Because, what he did amounted to insulting the student in front of so many people.”
Asked if the student was also at fault, Tomar said, “This is GenZ, mazaak masti ka mahaul tha (it was an event full of fun)… what he did was not such a big deal that one should grab him by the collar.”
Tomar, however, added that when he spoke to the faculty member, he was told the “matter had been resolved”.
Phone calls to the university authorities on Thursday evening went unanswered.
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