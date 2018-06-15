NSUI to ‘educate’ college students on Congress contribution

Gujarat NSUI general secretary said the students were born when the Congress was not in power and hence, are not aware of the “massive contribution of the Congress in the field of education”. (File Photo) Gujarat NSUI general secretary said the students were born when the Congress was not in power and hence, are not aware of the “massive contribution of the Congress in the field of education”. (File Photo)

The Congress’s student wing, NSUI, will launch a campaign in the new academic session in all the universities and colleges across the state to “educate students and youths about what was the Congress’s role in promoting education” when it was in power in the state. The NSUI said that the campaign has been planned to counter the “falsehood being spread against Congress by the BJP’’.

Gujarat NSUI general secretary Bhavik Solanki, who attended a two-day training workshop for NSUI members at Ambaji this week, told The Indian Express that the students currently studying in universities and colleges were born when the Congress was not in power and hence, they were not aware of the “massive contribution of the Congress in the field of education”. “Moreover, the massive propaganda by BJP in the last two-and-a-half decades against the Congress, with the BJP projecting the Congress’s contribution as its own has further confused the students and youths about the Congress,” said Solanki.

“We have been assigned the responsibility to educate youths and students about universities and educational institutes, including those of national repute set up by the Congress and also about other institutions that have served as milestones in the growth and development of the country,” said Solanki.

“And we also have to tell them what BJP has given us. Private universities and colleges, including engineering, professional and medical colleges that take lakhs of rupees as donations and fees which is beyond the capacity of the poor and middle classe students. While the government medical and dental colleges set up during the Congress rule charge just a few thousand annual fees, those set up during the BJP rule charge Rs 4-5 lakh as annual fees, thus favouring rich and wealthy only,” he added.

“We will tell the students that educational policies of the BJP government are in favour of rich classes only and there is no space for poor and lower middle classes in their scheme of things’’, Solanki pointed out.

With Lok Sabha elections just a year away, the NSUI plans to raise the issue of unemployment. “The BJP has been talking of development, but nobody is talking of how medium and small-scale industries suffered heavily due to demonetisaiton causing immense damage to business and creating huge unemployment problems,” added Solanki.

