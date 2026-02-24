NSUI members protest against RSS exhibition at Gujarat University, tear posters: ‘Bid to undermine academic autonomy’

NSUI protest at Gujarat University targeted an RSS exhibition, with members tearing posters and demanding an impartial inquiry and disciplinary action.

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 24, 2026 09:02 AM IST
The protesters alleged that the posters put up by the RSS in the Atal Kalam building was an "attempt to undermine academic autonomy" of the university.
Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) on Monday protested against an exhibition organised by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) at the Gujarat University, Ahmedabad, and allegedly tore some of the posters put up in the exhibition.

The protesters alleged that the posters put up by the RSS in the Atal Kalam building was an “attempt to undermine academic autonomy” and turn the university’s departments into “platforms for ideological propaganda”.

The RSS did not immediately respond to the NSUI’s allegations.

“The allegations that an organised attempt was made to mislead students under RSS influence in the university are extremely serious. In particular, incomplete, selective and factual information was presented about the great nation builders of the country, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar — which directly violates the values of academic ethics. Any attempt to infuse ideological poison in the minds of students by distorting history is not acceptable. The university is for dialogue, research and fact-based education — not for any political agenda,” claimed Narayan Bharwad, the NSUI’s Gujarat spokesperson.

The NSUI has demanded a “timely and impartial” investigation into the incident, and that all materials submitted to the university should be made public, disciplinary action against the responsible officials and a ban on any political campaigning in the university campus in future.
“If action is not taken with immediate effect, the NSUI will launch a broad and fierce democratic movement in the interest of students,” the NSUI said on Monday.

