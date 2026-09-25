NRI siblings offer ‘US dollar-garland’ to Lord Ganesh in Gujarat village

Like Yash, several other NRIs have returned to their native place in Navsari for the festival and they contribute in their own unique ways to the local communities — sponsoring meals or even helping fellow villagers in need.

IN a village in Navsari district of Gujarat, a Ganesh idol garlanded with US dollar currency notes has become a major attraction.

A brother-sister duo — Yash Patel and his sister Shivani who live in the US – who are in their hometown to celebrate Ganeshotsav, offered currency notes worth 400 USD to string a garland for an idol of ‘Devsar no Raja’ (King of Devsar), the local title for Lord Ganesh, installed in a Genesh pandal in Devsar village of Gandevi taluka.

Yash Patel, who works in a hotel and has been in the US for the past 15 years, said, “We feel blessed coming to our hometown and celebrating the festival with villagers. We can also celebrate in America, but we don’t get the excitement of being with the people of our hometown. We are very much attached to them and we go to the fields and at night, sit and chat with them. We also support people in our village who face financial problems for medical treatment and studies. It is our duty to serve the people in our own hometown, where we grew up.”