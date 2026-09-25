NRI siblings offer ‘US dollar-garland’ to Lord Ganesh in Gujarat village

Like Yash, several other NRIs have returned to their native place in Navsari for the festival and they contribute in their own unique ways to the local communities — sponsoring meals or even helping fellow villagers in need.
IN a village in Navsari district of Gujarat, a Ganesh idol garlanded with US dollar currency notes has become a major attraction.
A brother-sister duo — Yash Patel and his sister Shivani who live in the US – who are in their hometown to celebrate Ganeshotsav, offered currency notes worth 400 USD to string a garland for an idol of ‘Devsar no Raja’ (King of Devsar), the local title for Lord Ganesh, installed in a Genesh pandal in Devsar village of Gandevi taluka.
Yash Patel, who works in a hotel and has been in the US for the past 15 years, said, “We feel blessed coming to our hometown and celebrating the festival with villagers. We can also celebrate in America, but we don’t get the excitement of being with the people of our hometown. We are very much attached to them and we go to the fields and at night, sit and chat with them. We also support people in our village who face financial problems for medical treatment and studies. It is our duty to serve the people in our own hometown, where we grew up.”
Since the ‘dollar-garland’ was donated by the siblings on Sunday, the Ganesh pandal had several visitors from Devsar and villages around it and even from the adjoining Bilimora taluka till Thursday, the last day of the festival before the immersion on Friday (September 25).
The village with a population of over 8,000 has a good number of NRIs, mostly based in the US, United Kingdom, France and other European countries.
Connected to their roots
Like Yash, several other NRIs have returned to their native place in Navsari for the festival and they contribute in their own unique ways to the local communities — sponsoring meals or even helping fellow villagers in need. The district witnessed the highest number of deaths in July when heavy rain pounded the state leading rivers to overflow, flooding villages.
In the neighbouring Vansda taluka, residents of Champawadi village welcomed Satish Patel, who has roots in the village, and his family for the Ganesh festival. Satish Patel moved to the US five years ago and works in a private firm there.
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They visit Vansda every year for the Ganesh festival and go back to the United States once the celebrations are over. This year, the family installed an idol of Lord Ganesh in the village square and performed rituals for 10 days.
Earlier in the week, Satish said he and his wife visited the Champawadi anganwadi and distributed biscuits and chocolates to the children.
In July, heavy rains caused flooding of the Kaveri River, affecting many families in Champavadi Faliya. During that difficult time, Satish Patel’s family stepped in: They covered the cost of replacing the roofing sheets of the house of one of the affected families.
“We feel blessed spending time with the people of my village and helping them in their difficult times,” says Satish.
Kamal Saiyed is a senior Correspondent for The Indian Express, providing extensive, on-the-ground coverage from Surat and the broader South Gujarat region and the Union territories of Daman, Diu & Dadra Nagar Haveli. With a reporting career at the publication spanning back to 2007, he has established himself as a high-authority voice on the industrial, social, and political pulse of one of India’s fastest-growing urban hubs.
Expertise
Industrial & Economic Beat: Based in the "Diamond City," Saiyed offers expert reporting on the diamond and textile industries. His work tracks global market shifts (such as De Beers production changes), local trade policies, and the socio-economic challenges facing the millions of workers in Surat’s manufacturing hubs.
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Political Reporting: Tracking the shifting dynamics between the BJP, Congress, and AAP in South Gujarat and the neighboring Union Territories (Daman, Diu, and Dadra & Nagar Haveli).
Crime beat: Armed with a good source network Saiyed has been able to bring out the human side of crime stories in his region ... Read More