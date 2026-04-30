NRI kin return for woman’s final rites, find body ‘decomposed’ at morgue

A senior police official of Vadodara city told this newspaper that a formal complaint was awaited in the matter from the hospital or the family, in order to begin the probe.

Vadodara’s SSG hospital witnessed scenes of chaos early Wednesday morning as a clash broke out at its morgue wing when relatives of a deceased woman arrived to claim her body—only to find it in a severely decomposed state. The shock quickly gave way to anger, and relatives allegedly attacked doctors on duty, alleging that the body had been “shifted” without informing the family and had decomposed due to negligence.

SSG hospital stated that the technical malfunction of the cold room unit led to the decomposition.

Officials of the hospital said around 8.30 am on Wednesday, when the family of Ranjan Vyas arrived to claim her body from the SSG morgue, where it had been kept following her demise on Monday. The family said that they had taken the decision to preserve the body at SSG’s cold room as Vyas’ son and his family were to arrive from the US on Wednesday morning. When relatives arrived at SSG to take back the body, they were shocked to see it in a highly decomposed state.