Now, you don’t need to visit police station for passport verification

In cases where the police find anything suspicious or need to do further verification, the police will have to visit the place of residence only in exceptional cases. However, even in these cases, there is no need to call the applicant to the police station.

THE STATE Police on Tuesday said the passport verification process in the state has been further streamlined and the applicants would no longer be required to visit police stations as the exercise will now be limited to checking citizenship and criminal antecedents.

Gujarat Director General of Police (DGP) G S Malik has clarified to the police force certain issues to further streamline the passport application and availment process in the state.

A statement issued by the DGP’s office on Tuesday said, “Clarifications have been made regarding some important amendments in the administrative process so that citizens do not have to face unnecessary hassle for passport verification.”