Now, divide garbage into four, not two, bags; sanitary, special care waste added to list

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Henceforth, all residential and commercial units in the city will be required to segregate their waste into four bags before handing them to sanitation workers during door-to-door collection.
Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said it has made it mandatory for residents to segregate wet, dry, sanitary and ‘special care’ waste. Wet waste includes fruit and vegetable leftovers and kitchen waste. Dry waste includes items such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal. Sanitary waste includes used diapers and sanitary pads, which must be wrapped securely in bags and kept separately. Hazardous household garbage will be treated as “special care waste”.
People in all seven zones and 48 wards of the city are being urged to follow the new garbage disposal rules, and
AMC has clarified that burning or burying waste on streets or in open spaces and discarding them in drains or water bodies will be considered a legal offence. “These rules are mandatory for all residential and commercial units in the city. If any unit fails to segregate the four types of waste properly or is negligent in adhering to the rules, it will then be considered contempt of an order of the Supreme Court. In such a situation, strict punitive action can be taken against under the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026 and other applicable environmental laws,” AMC authorities said.
The new and stricter guidelines for waste management were in accordance with the directives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and the Supreme Court, they added.
AMC will also conduct a city-wide awareness campaign for a cleaner city.
While all bulk waste generators in the city were instructed to strictly comply with the new rules, they have also been asked to ensure on-site waste processing and scientific waste management.
AMC has also warned that if any unit is negligent in the on-site processing operation or violates the rules, then it would also amount to contempt of the Supreme Court order.
According to the new provisions, all units with a total built-up area of 20,000 square meters or more, or those that have a daily water consumption of over 40,000 liters or those that generate solid waste of 100 kilos or more daily will be considered ‘bulk waste generators’. AMC has clarified that these rules include hotels-restaurants, religious institutions, government and semi-government offices, educational institutions, universities, large residential apartments, flats and societies, commercial units and shopping malls.
As per the Solid Waste Management Rules-2026, it is mandatory for all BWGs to do on-site processing of biodegradable or wet waste within their premises. In addition, dry waste must be properly segregated and handed over to authorised recyclers only. According to AMC, this arrangement has been emphasised to reduce the burden on landfills in the city, ensure scientific management of waste, and strengthen environmental protection.
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