Now, divide garbage into four, not two, bags; sanitary, special care waste added to list

Henceforth, all residential and commercial units in the city will be required to segregate their waste into four bags before handing them to sanitation workers during door-to-door collection.

Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation said it has made it mandatory for residents to segregate wet, dry, sanitary and ‘special care’ waste. Wet waste includes fruit and vegetable leftovers and kitchen waste. Dry waste includes items such as paper, plastic, glass, and metal. Sanitary waste includes used diapers and sanitary pads, which must be wrapped securely in bags and kept separately. Hazardous household garbage will be treated as “special care waste”.

People in all seven zones and 48 wards of the city are being urged to follow the new garbage disposal rules, and