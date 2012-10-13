Now,buy-2-get-1-free plots on offer from realty firm

Signages that read Buy-2-get-1 free is common place at apparel stores in Ahmedabad. Now a local developer has displayed a similar signage for his real estate project at a property show that began on Friday.

The stall of Aneri Realty Pvt Ltd offering a free plot of land for those buying two plots has been attracting a lot of eyeballs and walk-ins at the Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers (GIHED) three-day property show.

The developer,who is charging Rs 3,000 per square feet,is offering plots that have sizes measuring 1,800-9,000 square feet at Bavla,on the south-western fringes of the city.

These plots are part of a 22.5 lakh square feet of area that we are developing between Bawla and Nal Sarovar. Our project is near two GIDCs and two special economic zones, said an executive at the stall while hard-selling the project to visitors.

Jigar Mota,a real estate executive with an international property consultants Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL),India said,The plotting schemes have lost their past charm. There are a lot of developers in the Sanand-Nal Sarovar area who are desperately trying to sell plotting schemes. These schemes are no more hot; even investors,are staying away,as they are finding it difficult to dispose it after buying.

There were plotting scheme projects at the GIHED show which were trying hard to sell their projects with banners that read,0% down-payment and buy-back offer. The property show is being held at a time when developers are looking forward to the upcoming festive season to pep up sales.

The property show which has become an annual event by GIHED showcases 270 projects in Ahmedabad,Dholera,Vadodara and Mehsana. However,just three per cent of these projects are new ones. Only nine of the 270 showcased projects are new launches, said Rushab Patel,president of GIHED.

In the coming days,there will be fewer new launches in the city because the development plan for the city has got delayed, Patel said stressing that the lack of new projects was not due widening gap in the demand-supply situation.

With prices of land at an all time high,developers are thinking thrice about launching a high-end product. They are not sure about the situation. Only developers having old land parcels are coming up with new projects, Mota said.

