Notice to VMC over non-compliance of waste management rules

The Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has served a legal notice to the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC), the Municipal Commissioner, as well as the Additional City Engineer for non-compliance with the Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Rules, 2016, which the board had reminded the civic body of during its inspection in April this year, after receiving a complaint from Rohit Prajapati of the Paryavaran Suraksha Samiti.

The notice dated August 6, days after Vadodara witnessed intense waterlogging in various areas following heavy rains on July 31, states, “Collectively as well as individually, you are (legally) bound to comply with the C&D Waste Management Rules, 2016.”

When the officials of the board’s Vadodara Vigilance Team visited the site on April 30, based on complaints by Rohit Prajapati under the C&D Waste Management Rules, it was found that old C&D waste was seen near Anandnagar Society at Sama village, near Agora City Centre off Mangal Pandey Road, next to the Commerce College building of MS University, Akota Crematorium area and Sama Motnath bridge. The waste was also seen being disposed at Bhimnath bridge, Fast Track Court, and Hathikhana area.

The letter states that the board had given the civic body a legal notice on July 12, 2018 and on December 10, 2018, for the violation of the C&D Waste Rules, under Rule 4 (2) of Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act (1986), which the VMC had failed to comply with. It also states that the VMC has dishonoured the order of the National Green Tribunal (Western Zone) in the application of 2013.

The GPCB has also copied the letter to the District Collector of Vadodara “with request to resolve this matter after discussing the issue in the Coordination Sankalan Committee”, as well as the Urban Development and Urban Housing Department “for necessary action.”

When contacted, District Collector and In-charge VMC Commissioner Shalini Agarwal said she would “check the notice”.