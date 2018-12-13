Notice to Gujarat govt over shopping complex at tribal holy place

Toggle Menu
The Gujarat High Court Wednesday issued a notice to the state government on a PIL challenging the construction of a shopping complex at Devmogra village, a holy place for tribals, by the state tourism corporation.

Calling the corporation’s activity as “illegal”, the petition alleged that the land where the complex is being built falls under Fifth Schedule of the Constitution that mandates permission of gram sabha for any such activities. According to the PIL, filed by Gujarat Adivasi Hit Rakshak Samiti, the corporation didn’t take permission from the gram sabha.

The Division Bench the notice to the government returnable on December 27.

