Thursday, Sep 29, 2022

Notice to authorities on bridge under construction for over 2 years

Patel has sought the court’s directions to the authorities to widen the road where the bridge is under construction and to construct the bridge as planned.

gujarat bridge construction, Gujarat High Court, Public Interest Litigation (PIL), gujarat bridge under construction for over 2 yrs, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad news, Gujarat, Gujarat news, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe PIL, moved by Dakor resident Vivekbhai Patel, submitted that due to the digging work for the bridge, drainage and water lines were broken, depriving Dakor residents of clean drinking water. Patel also pointed out that the work has led to traffic disruptions at a junction that connects three blocks across three districts — Umreth in Anand, Kapdavanj in Kheda and Godhra in Panchmahal — and that cement blocks on the road has caused difficulties for regular commuters, affecting their livelihood.

The Gujarat High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state government authorities, including the roads and building department, on a public interest litigation (PIL) highlighting the difficulty to commute via Dakor due to the construction of a bridge for the past two-and-a-half years.

The PIL, moved by Dakor resident Vivekbhai Patel, submitted that due to the digging work for the bridge, drainage and water lines were broken, depriving Dakor residents of clean drinking water. Patel also pointed out that the work has led to traffic disruptions at a junction that connects three blocks across three districts — Umreth in Anand, Kapdavanj in Kheda and Godhra in Panchmahal — and that cement blocks on the road has caused difficulties for regular commuters, affecting their livelihood.

Patel has sought the court’s directions to the authorities to widen the road where the bridge is under construction and to construct the bridge as planned.

The division bench of Chief Justice Aravind Kumar and Justice AJ Shastri on Thursday issued notice to the respondent parties, including the state government, district collector of Kheda, public works department at Dakor and the state’s road and building department. The authorities are expected to respond by November 28.

First published on: 29-09-2022 at 11:02:09 pm
