Put on notice for 2,000 single-teacher schools, Gujarat officials reply: ‘Don’t have power to transfer’

The Union Ministry of Education’s Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+) report 2025-26, released earlier this year, flagged that 2,335 schools in Gujarat were running with just one teacher.

In August, the Gujarat education department sent notices to the District Primary Education Officers (DPEOs) and Administrative Officers (AOs), holding them accountable for not filling teacher posts and accusing them of “administrative failure, laziness and dereliction of duty”.

The officials have replied to notice stating that they “do not have powers to transfer or even replace a teacher”, which they said, made it impossible for them to correct the situation in the schools under them.

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Notice cites ‘inaction’

After the UDISE+ report was released, the Director of Primary Education (DPE) issued the notices under the Right to Education Act and under the Gujarat Civil Services Rules to all DPEOs and AOs across the state. The notices even warned of taking disciplinary actions against erring officials such as curtailing their increments, citing “serious legal, constitutional and administrative lapses”.

Sources told The Indian Express that the DPEOs in their responses submitted that “they do not have administrative powers to internally transfer or replace a teacher”.

“This is the response most of the DPEOs submitted against the show cause notices that were issued citing several rules. It is for the state government to take these measures and not the DPEOs who are not vested with any of these powers,” a DPEO, who was also served with the notice, told The Indian Express on the condition of anonymity.

The notice described the DPEO’s “inaction” as a violation of constitutional provisions ensuring the Right to Free and Compulsory Education and the ‘Gujarat Civil Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971’.

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“As per the provisions of Section 25(1) of the Right to Free and Compulsory Education Act (RTE Act), 2009 and its Schedule, it is mandatory to maintain a specified Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) in every primary school. Under the provisions of the Act, no school can be maintained as a single-teacher school,” the notice said.

Citing the Service Rules, the notice said, “This act is a gross administrative failure, laziness and serious dereliction of duty which is a clear violation of Rule-3 of the Gujarat State Services (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 1971”.

The notices also directed them to immediately arrange teachers followed by submission of the countersigned certificate stating that the prescribed pupil-teacher ratio had been maintained in the schools under them.

The Director Primary Education (DPE) Prakash Trivedi confirmed that the DPEOs and AOs have replied to the notice.

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“The DPEOs and AOs have submitted their explanations. No action has been taken against any of them so far,” Trivedi told The Indian Express.

The DPE, however, said that in case of schools with zero teachers, arrangements were in place, by assigning work to temporary teachers which does not reflect in the UDISE data as the appointment and salary of teachers is not drawn from the arrangement.

“To address the issue, the state government has decided to recruit permanent teachers for these zero and single teacher schools in the ongoing recruitment process. Also, in the case of zero-enrolment schools, we have directed DPEOs to close such schools for which the process is underway,” Trivedi added.

UDISE report

According to the UDISE report, there are an average seven teachers per school in the state and each school had an average enrollment of 217 students. The report also revealed that 80,053 children were enrolled in the schools with just one teacher while 74 teachers were posted in schools that had no children enrolled. There are 53,425 government and private schools in Gujarat.

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UDISE+ is Union Education Ministry’s official digital platform for collecting, managing, and analysing school education data across all recognised schools, from pre-primary to higher secondary.