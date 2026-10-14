Notice, reply & Masjid demolition in 3-4 days: High Court seeks Kutch Collector’s response

The High Court, for now, has not made any observations on the legality of the demolition.

A show-cause notice, a reply and an encroachment order issued in quick succession preceded the June 21 demolition of Mohamadi Masjid in Kutch district.

The Gujarat High Court has now sought the Kutch Collector’s response to a petition alleging that the authorities acted before the mosque’s managing body had a fair opportunity to challenge the encroachment proceedings.

Justice Niral R Mehta on Tuesday directed the District Collector, Kutch, to file an affidavit by October 19 and listed the case for further consideration on October 22.

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The High Court was hearing a petition, filed by Mohamadi Masjid Jamat through its trustee and mutawalli, Sidhik Tejmal Sama, challenging the action taken by the authorities and seeking a declaration that the demolition was illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional.