Nothing for aam aadmi in Gujarat Budget: Kejriwal hits out at BJP

AAM AADMI Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal claimed on Saturday that there was “nothing for common people in the (Gujarat) state Budget.”

The former Delhi CM was addressing mediapersons in Ahmedabad.

In reply to a question regarding his party’s opposition to the India-US trade deal, Kejriwal said, “The US has imposed18 per cent tariff on Indian goods. This will disproportionately impact our farmers in competition. So why did Modiji sign this trade deal…”

Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann are on a two-day trip to Gujarat. They reached Ahmedabad on Saturday and will head to Bhavnagar district in Saurashtra region on Sunday.

On February 18, The Indian Express wrote about the shrinking footprint of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Gujarat in spite of the constant push by Kejriwal and his multiple visits to Gujarat, and especially the Saurashtra area in the past year. On Saturday, when asked about the resignation of farmers’ leader Raju Karpada at the press conference in Ahmedabad, Kejriwal declined to comment.

On the Gujarat Budget, he said, “The aam aadmi has a lot of expectations from the state Budget as the household budget depends on it… which things become cheaper or expensive as well as provisions made for health and education. Unfortunately, there is nothing for the common people in the state Budget…Neither for education nor for health or roads or farmers or business or women or employment. There is nothing for any section of society.”

He added, “The Assembly election is just one-and-a-half years away and usually, parties actually do some work before elections and give some convenience to the public so that they get votes but the Gujarat government is not bothered about it. The BJP’s government has been here for 30 years and now when you speak to the BJP leaders, and tell them that Rs 10 lakh medical insurance has been given to everyone in Punjab. This has never happened anywhere in India in 75 years of Independence. We did it in Punjab in 4 years, BJP couldn’t do it in 30 years.”

He said, “When I asked the BJP people why they weren’t doing this in Gujarat, they said they didn’t need to do it because the people of Gujarat have no choice but to vote for them. So much arrogance! They know that the Congress is in their pocket and the people know it and don’t want to vote for them.”

Comparing the Gujarat and Punjab models, Kejriwal said, “Farmers in Punjab get eight hours of fixed electricity and in Gujarat farmers get power at odd times. The roads are so bad here that it takes three-four hours to travel 90 km. We are in the 21st century but in Gujarat we cannot even drive properly. Education and health sectors are in bad shape. There is no irrigation system. We have taken irrigation facilities from 23 per cent to 67 per cent in four years.”

Speaking about his own party leaders in Gujarat, the former Delhi CM said, “But the BJP doesn’t need to work here and that is why the people are turning to AAP. Who is Isudan Gadhvi? He was a simple journalist and today, people come in droves to listen to him. Who is Gopal Italia? A policeman. Today, thousands of people gather to listen wherever he goes. Who are Chaitar Vasava, Pravin Ram, Manoj Sorathiya? They are common people. People come to listen to them because they see hope in them. Tell me one person to whom the people look at with hope. My party leaders get one million views in an hour on Facebook Live. Why? People are tired of the BJP and Congress. The aam aadmi will eat a roti less, but will not compromise with dignity. The BJP is sending farmers to jail in large numbers. This time, the BJP won’t get votes. The people will show them in the coming elections.”