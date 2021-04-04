Noted Gujarati poet Khalil Dhantejvi passes away

A native of Dhantej village in Vadodara district, Dhantejvi’s original name was Makrani Ibrahim. (Twitter @RjHarshil)

Renowned Gujarati poet and gazal maestro Khalil Dhantejvi passed away at his residence in Vadodara city due to old age-related problems Sunday. He was 83 and is survived by three sons and a daughter. His wife, Zarin, had died a couple of years back.

“He was having breathing problem for some time now. And owing to the old age, he had stopped going to mushayaras. However, he was quite active in reading and writing. This morning, after writing for some time, he wanted to take rest and went to sleep. He did not wake up after that,” son Tanvir said.

A native of Dhantej village in Vadodara district, Dhantejvi’s original name was Makrani Ibrahim. He had adopted the pen-name ‘Khalil Dhantejvi’ while writing poetry and short stories and he became popular by it.

Dhantejvi had also worked as a journalist for significant time, while also directing and writing some films.

Ankit Trivedi, a noted young Gujarati poet and close friend of Dhantejvi, recalled his immense contribution in making Gujarati ghazal popular among the masses, some of which were sung by late Jagjit Singh.

Trivedi said, “Khalil Saheb always wrote poetry on humanity and human beings, rather than limiting himself within the borders of traditions or experiments. Khalil saheb always said that he was writing the poetry of a human being.”

In a tweet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Dhantejvi’s “contributions will always be remembered for making Gujarati ghazal interesting”.