‘Not welcome here’: BJP worker ‘assaulted’ during local poll campaign in Ahmedabad

The FIR, filed on the basis of complaint by Dheeraj Mulji Rathod (57), stated that he had been a BJP worker for the past 35 years. (File Photo)

A BJP worker was allegedly assaulted by a resident in India Colony area of Ahmedabad on Monday when the former had gone there along with candidates for the April 26 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections for campaigning.

The FIR, filed on the basis of complaint by Dheeraj Mulji Rathod (57), stated that he had been a BJP worker for the past 35 years.

The FIR stated that at about 11 am on April 20, he and other BJP workers had gone to Lakshmipura Chali for the poll campaign along with the party’s four candidates for the India Colony ward. From there, they went to Ashok Mill Ni Navi Chali, where a resident, Hasmukh Ramesh Vora, told them, “You BJP people should not come here to campaign, now leave.”