‘Not welcome here’: BJP worker ‘assaulted’ during local poll campaign in Ahmedabad

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A BJP worker was allegedly assaulted by a resident in India Colony area of Ahmedabad on Monday when the former had gone there along with candidates for the April 26 Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) elections for campaigning.
The FIR, filed on the basis of complaint by Dheeraj Mulji Rathod (57), stated that he had been a BJP worker for the past 35 years.
The FIR stated that at about 11 am on April 20, he and other BJP workers had gone to Lakshmipura Chali for the poll campaign along with the party’s four candidates for the India Colony ward. From there, they went to Ashok Mill Ni Navi Chali, where a resident, Hasmukh Ramesh Vora, told them, “You BJP people should not come here to campaign, now leave.”
The complainant stated that he attempted to reason with Vora and told him they would complete their “Lok Sampark” and then leave. Angered by this, Vora started using abusive language against him, he said.
Rathod claimed that when he asked Vora to stop, the latter caught hold of his collar, slapped him several times across the face, and pushed him to the ground. Other BJP workers then came to his aid. Vora walked away after threatening to break their hands and legs if they were seen in the area again.
Police inspector V N Chaudhary of Shaherkotda police station said that the accused, Hasmukh alias Kalu Gulabi Ramesh Vora, was arrested.
Further investigation is underway.
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