Not rushing into decisions like playing T20, taking it easy, says Gujarat CM Patel

Inviting civil engineers, architects and real-estate players to approach the Gujarat government with their problems, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday said he was not rushing into decisions, but taking it easy.

“Somebody was comparing it to a T20 cricket match. We are not playing any T20. We are taking it easy. We have to do our work and the BJP has worked as a family,” said Patel as he unveiled the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects (GICEA).

The remarks came in the backdrop of Patel’s predecessor Vijay Rupani, at several instances, drawing the T20 analogy about the former’s style of governance. He had said CM Patel was playing T20 cricket and was looking to quickly accomplish various tasks and objectives.

“There is no point rushing in. Things cannot be changed in a day,” the CM quipped on Saturday. Talking about his team, he said, “The excitement is double when the appointments are new. At times, even we think, let’s change this or that tomorrow. But it does not happen that way.”

Patel, who has been associated with real-estate business and is a member of GICEA, asked the body to approach his government with their grievances. “A lot of people here personally know me. Problems could be brought before us. We are there to solve problems,” he added.

Leading builders, including Sun Builders head NK Patel and Bakeri Group’s Anil Bakeri were present at the event. GICEA president Dr Vatsal Patel wished CM Patel manages to secure 180-182 seats in the state assembly polls slated to be held next year.