Not quitting Congress, BJP spreading rumours, says Alpesh Thakor

Congress MLA Alpesh Thakor on Monday scotched speculations of him resigning from the party, calling the “rumours” a BJP ploy to discredit him.

“There is no substance in it (report of him quitting the Congress). I am a loyal and committed Congress worker, a Congress MLA and will continue to be loyal to the party,” Thakor told mediapersons at a press conference attended by state Congress president Amit Chavda and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Paresh Dhanani.

Thakor, who was appointed AICC secretary recently, accused the BJP of “floating such rumours”.

“The BJP is trying to damage my credibility because I have been agitating inside and outside the Assembly against the failures of state government on all fronts. I have raised the failure of the BJP government on farm loan issue, indebtedness of farmers, commercialisation of education and unavailability of irrigation water resulting into problems for the farmers. And that is why the BJP has been spreading the rumour to discredit me in the eyes of the party leaders,” he said.

When asked why he had not been attending the Congress events for some time, he replied, “There is no truth in it. I have attended all the major programmes and functions. However, I did not attend some functions due to my busy schedules. But it can’t be interpreted that I am leaving the party’’.

He also said he did not want to contest the next Lok Sabha elections.

