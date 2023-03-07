scorecardresearch
Monday, Mar 06, 2023
Not getting candidates to fill Class 1 posts in polytechnic colleges: govt in Assembly

The vacancies are the lowest in Class-2 (8 per cent), while vacancies in crucial Class-1 is as high as 49 per cent. In the Class-3 posts the vacancies are as high as 68 per cent.

There are 984 vacancies in the colleges of which 720 vacancies are in Class-3, 172 vacancies in Class-2 and 84 in Class-1 posts, the minister said (Express Photo)
The Gujarat government on Monday told the state legislature that it did not get candidates to fill vacancies of Class-1 posts in government-run polytechnic colleges, 49 per cent of which are lying vacant as on December 2022.

Pointing out that there were 3,463 sanctioned posts in government-run polytechnic colleges, Praful Pansheriya, Minister of State for Higher education said, “We had advertised to fill these posts as per suggestions by the All India Council for Technical Education. But we did not get PhD or similar candidates for Class-1. Now we are planning afresh. We hope to get candidates including those promoted from Class-2. This process is on.”

The minister was replying to a question asked by Congress MLA Arjun Modhwadiya during the Question Hour. The data tabled by the minister showed that of the 3,463 posts in government-run polytechnic colleges in the state, 28 per cent was vacant.

There are 984 vacancies in the colleges of which 720 vacancies are in Class-3, 172 vacancies in Class-2 and 84 in Class-1 posts, the minister said. The vacancies are the lowest in Class-2 (8 per cent), while vacancies in crucial Class-1 is as high as 49 per cent. In the Class-3 posts the vacancies are as high as 68 per cent.

Modhwadiya pointed out that posts of principals of these polytechnic colleges were also lying vacant. Senior education minister Rushikesh Patel said that the government fills Class-1 and Class-2 positions through Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) and Class-3 positions through Gujarat Subordinate Service Selection Board. “We will fill the vacancies as soon as these two entities select candidates and inform us,” Patel added.

The ministers told the House that there 31 government-run polytechnic colleges in Gujarat, of which three were in Ahmedabad, two in Panchmahal and two each in Rajkot and Surat. The districts of Amreli, Banaskantha, Bharuch, Bhavnagar, Jamnagar, Gandhinagar, Junagadh, Kheda, Kutch, Mehsana, Morbi, Navsari, Patan, Porbandar, Sabarkantha, Surendranagar, Valsad, Chhota Udepur, Dang, Narmada and Tapi, have one polytechnic college each.

First published on: 07-03-2023 at 05:24 IST
