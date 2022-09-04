scorecardresearch
Sunday, Sep 04, 2022

Need to change how prisons seen in our society. Not every prisoner is a criminal by nature: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah called for modernisation of jails and said a new law for prison reforms is on the anvil.

Amit Shah, Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAmit Shah asked all states to modernise prisons based on 'Model Prison Manual 2016' and said that a new law is on the cards regarding prison reforms. (File Photo)

Union Home Minister Amit Shah Sunday asked all states to modernise prisons based on ‘Model Prison Manual 2016’ and said that a new law is on the cards regarding prison reforms.

The jail department is a very important part of the nation’s internal security and it should not be ignored, he said after inaugurating the 6th All India Prison Duty Meet 2022, a three-day event, in Ahmedabad in the presence of Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, among others.

“There is a need to make jails modern, technologically adept with stringent security measures and introduce better living and health facilities for prisoners, libraries, and training programmes for them to help them get back to society and initiatives to promote mental development. It is very important that the states give a lot of value to prisons and for that, the Modi government in 2016 introduced the ‘Model Prison Manual’ to replace the existing prison manual after a lot of discussion on these aspects. Only 11 states and Centre-administered Union territories have adopted the new manual and I urge the other states to accept the new manual without any delay for prison reforms in their respective states,” said Shah.

In the new manual, Shah said, the government considered many important points such as the human rights of prisoners, the relocation of prisoners back into society, rights of female prisoners, laws for prison inspection, the right to education even for death row convicts, among others.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocksPremium
NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaitedPremium
Politics over economics: In freebie row, call on free foodgrain awaited
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...Premium
Six deaths most foul: Tracing the saga of murders, suicides in Jammu that...
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...Premium
Mutt, muscle and money: Amid legal battles and rumours, steely silence at...

“I would also urge the states to introduce the facility of video conferencing for courts in at least every district jail. The new manual also has provisions to stop gangs in jail and keep those involved in radicalisation or those involved in narcotics cases in separate areas in jail. After the jail model, we are also in talks with states to introduce a model act for a prison system which will bring changes to the act made by the British and I am confident that within the next six months, we will be able to bring the act to the table,” said Shah.

Amit Shah said that not everyone jailed today is criminal by nature but is languishing due to his or her circumstances.

“There is a need to change the view with which prisons are seen in our society. Not every prisoner is a criminal by nature. Many times, some incidents happen, and they get involved in various criminal acts and subsequently get punished for them. For a society to be fit and fine, the clause of punishment is important. If there is no punishment, then there will be no fear and if there is no fear, there will not be any discipline and without discipline, we cannot imagine a healthy society. Punishment is necessary for society. However, it is the responsibility of the jail administration to ensure that jails become a medium for such people who are not ‘born criminals’ or ‘criminals by nature’ to get back to society.”

Advertisement

“Of those who are convicted, 90 per cent of them are those who return to society and it is very important. I am not saying this from a humanitarian point but this is also very important from a law-and-order perspective,” said Shah.

He said that the prison system in India is a neglected area prone to abuse because it was made by the British to subjugate political prisoners back in the day.

More from Ahmedabad

“Jails and prisons in India were a neglected area. There are many states in India where jails are still functioning in the manner in which they were made by the British. Back in the British regime, a majority of people sent to jails were political prisoners and torture became a tool for the British to maintain their regime. There is a need for revaluation of our viewpoint of jails,” added Shah.

First published on: 04-09-2022 at 04:17:37 pm
Next Story

Ganeshotsav: Pune’s five Manache Ganpati mandals keep celebrations simple

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

Criticising PM risky, says ex-SC judge; Rijiju hits back

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house
Chit-fund scam case

CBI raids TMC legislator Subodh Adhikari’s house

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case
Express Opinion

30 years later, curtains on a Babri contempt case

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

NDTV’s single-largest FPI shareholder is fund dominated by Adani stocks

Premium
6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

6 deaths in one week: How saga of murders, suicides originated 25 years ago

Premium
Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Days before serial killings, accused left home to 'live where movies are made'

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today
Asia Cup Super 4

Why India, Pakistan will keep an eye on the over rate today

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan
Scene Stealer

Deepak Dobriyal on Hindi Medium's climax and working with Irrfan Khan

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

This Onam, a very different, Dravidian-looking Mahabali on Kerala campuses

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Sitharaman pulls up DM over 'missing' photos of PM, TRS hits back with price-rise jibe

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 04: Latest News
Advertisement