Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

Not double-engine govt but one that loots twice: Sisodia

Sisodia, who landed at Ahmedabad airport Wednesday, began the day with a visit to Sabarmati Ashram. “Today, we still have a lot to do about untouchability, education and healthcare. Those sitting in power must come here,” he said on the sidelines of the Ashram visit.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia

Challenging the BJP leaders in Gujarat to seek votes based on the development work they have done in the state, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and AAP leader Manish Sisodia Wednesday said it was not a double-engine government but one that loots twice.

“In Gujarat, the BJP claims of a ‘double-engine’ government. There is no double-engine government, yeh double chori karne wali sarkar hai (this is a government that loots twice). If it was a double-engine, schools would have been made at double the speed as would be hospitals. They have swept Gujarat, along with other states, in debt. It is only Delhi that sees a surplus despite not taxing its residents,” Sisodia said at Prantij in Sabarkantha.

He also said that no leader from the saffron party “can dare come on stage and ask for votes saying, ‘vote for us if we have worked for you’”.

The Delhi education minister, who is on a six-day visit to poll-bound Gujarat, said the state wants changes now after seeing Delhi and Punjab. “They (People) have been seeing for 27 years that to defeat the BJP, some Congress MLAs win and ultimately they only assist in making BJP’s government,” Sisodia said in Talod during an AAP campaign.

“When Gujarat’s people said they will be with the AAP, Amit Shahji went to a government school for a photo op to remind them that they have also made schools. Otherwise, they would not talk about schools, hospitals, or free electricity. Instead, they would make fun of freebies…A government that doesn’t listen to its government employees, what will such a government make of public complaints,” he said, reminding that in Delhi, the government schools are on par with private schools. “(Arvind) Kejriwalji did not allow private schools to increase fees.”

He also participated in the Har Ghar Tiranga rally at Himmatnagar in Sabarkantha, followed by public addresses at Talod and Prantij—represented by Minister of State for Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Affairs Gajendrasinh Parmar—in Sabarkantha.

On Thursday, Sisodia will campaign in Mehsana, including a visit to Bahucharaji temple.

First published on: 22-09-2022 at 12:20:51 am
