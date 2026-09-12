‘Not builder’s fault’: Gujarat minister on slab collapse in Gandhinagar that injured workers

"It is said that Gujarat has a large heart. I have spoken to the builder, and he too is ready to help the workers and their families,” said Amrutiya. (Credit: @Kanti_amrutiya)

Gujarat Minister of State for Labour and Employment Kanti Amrutiya has nearly given a clean chit to the builder in the incident of the slab collapse of an under-construction commercial building on Tuesday (September 9) night in Kudasan area of Gandhinagar that injured nearly a dozen workers.

Fifteen workers were rescued, and 12 of them were hospitalised after a large metal slab collapsed at the under-construction site in Gandhinagar, officials said.

Speaking to the media during his visit to GMERS hospital in Gandhinagar to meet the injured on Thursday, Amrutiya said, “We all understand that when a slab is being filled, it is supported by struts. Even if one gets moved, the others too, move out (of level). If a person moves one of them, the others also collapse. The disaster has not been caused by a machine but because of the system… It is not like the machine caused this, or it is the builder’s fault.”