Not a single irregularity happened during crop procurement: Vijay Rupani

Gujarat chief minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday told the state legislature that not a single irregularity has happened during procurement of crops on Minimum Support Price (MSP) from the farmers in the state.

“In last four years, money has been sent directly to the bank accounts of lakhs of farmers for the crops sold on MSP. No complaint has come from any farmer,” Rupani said during a debate during the Question Hour.

“The entire procurement happens through NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India). Their have their own norms for quality. The grading is done as per these norms, after which the purchase happens. I can say confidently that there has been no irregularity in any of the procurement,” he said as the Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Paresh Dhanani asked the government to table a white paper regarding the groundnut procurement that happened in the state last year.

Dhanani while speaking ahead of chief minister had alleged that farmers were being turned away from the procurement centres on the grounds of poor quality of agricultural produce. He said that farmers who spend money to transport their produce to the APMCs are forced to sell the returned product to middlemen sitting outside the APMC gates at throw away prices.