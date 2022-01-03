North Gujarat districts: Second spell of unseasonal rain in a week, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light to moderate rainfall for January 5 and 6 in Gujarat, especially in the northern districts. This will be the second spell of unseasonal rain in the state within a week.

Light rain has been forecasted in the northern districts of Banaskantha, Sabarkantha, Patan and Mehsana, along with Kutch, on January 5. This will be followed by light to moderate rain in all the districts of the region, including the Saurashtra districts of Dwarka, Porbandar, Jamnagar, Rajkot, Morbi, Surendranagar and Kutch, on January 6, the forecast says.

“An intense western disturbance is very likely to affect northwest India from January 3 onwards. North-easterly to easterly winds are prevailing at lower levels over the region,” stated the bulletin issued Sunday evening.

The Met department has also issued a warning for the fishermen Sunday and Monday as strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are “very likely” to prevail over the Comorin area and adjoining South East Arabian Sea from January 2 to January 3. “Fishermen are advised not to venture into the abovementioned area during this period,” warned IMD.

On December 27 and 28, unseasonal rain was reported from more than 30 talukas, especially the northern districts and Kutch regions of Gujarat.

On Sunday, Naliya recorded the lowest minimum temperature of 10.1 degrees Celsius followed by Deesa at 13.5 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperatures at other places include Bhuj at 13.6 degrees Celsius, Kandla Airport 13.8 degrees Celsius, and Kandla Port and Rajkot at 14.9 degrees Celsius each.