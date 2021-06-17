Non-possession of BU certificate: Gujarat AAP seeks relief for businesses facing loss due to AMC action

Head of AAP Gujarat legal cell alleged that there was corruption among administrative officials due to which drainage, water and electricity connections were given without BU certificates. (Representative Image)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Gujarat on Wednesday demanded relief for Ahmedabad-based business community claiming that they were facing loss due to penal action by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) against market complexes and other buildings that were operating without Building Use (BU) certificate.

At a press conference in Ahmedabad, advocate Pranav Thakkar, head of AAP Gujarat legal cell, said, “The AMC has sealed many building complexes and properties for no BU certificate and claimed that they were acting as per a Gujarat High Court order. We request the state government that due to the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses in Gujarat were shut for a long time and have now opened.”

“How are builders giving possession of such complexes to businesses without obtaining BU permission? The wrong deeds have been committed by the builders in connivance with the AMC officials who overlooked all discrepancies. Due to the wrongdoings of this unholy nexus, the business community, which is completely unaware of this deak, is unfairly paying the price,” said Thakkar.

Alleging that there was corruption among administrative officials due to which drainage, water and electricity connections were given

without BU certificates, Thakkar said, “Now that the AMC has started sealing these complexes and properties, officials will again indulge in corruption to give orders to let businesses start again… We demand immediate relief to businessmen in Ahmedabad… else AAP will agitate for them. Many businessmen unions have contacted us with their woes as they know that both BJP and Congress have made fool of them.”