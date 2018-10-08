Non-Gujaratis also contributed to peace and prosperity: BJP

(Representational Image) (Representational Image)

The BJP on Sunday said that non-Gujaratis have made a significant contribution to “peace and prosperity” in the state, and assured safety and security to them.

In a press statement, state BJP vice-president I K Jadeja said that some “anti-Gujarat elements were trying to create enmity between communities in the state to oppose the government politically”. “When the Gujarat government, under the leadership of Vijaybhai Rupani and Nitinbhai Patel, has been successful in winning people’s love and faith through people-oriented welfare policies, certain elements are making mean attempts of instigating various communities to politically oppose the government,” Jadeja said. “Those arrested are from different communities and so, no particular community should identity itself with this,” Jadeja added.

To non-Gujaratis Jadeja said, “Gujarat government is with you. Your safety is our responsibility. You neither need to worry at all nor need to leave Gujarat.”

