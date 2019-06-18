Non-emergency services shut down for 24 hours as Pune doctors join nationwide protest

With black ribbons wrapped on their left arms to mirror unity and solidarity with their medical fraternity, members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Pune branch participated in the protest against the assault on two interns at the NRS Medical College, Kolkata and the increasing violence against doctors. Over 3 lakh doctors of IMA across India have kept their services closed, by shutting down routine and non-emergency services for 24 hours from 6 am Monday, to 6 am on Tuesday.

Advertising

“We want to show our solidarity and strength. Attacking our young and budding doctors is not the solution,” said Dr Padma Iyer, Action Committee chairman, IMA. Dr Sanjay Patil, president, IMA Pune, said, “There are verbal threats. From 2017 till now, there have been 48 incidents, both minor and major, of violence against doctors at various hospitals… The numbers keep increasing every year.”

Dr Avinash Bhondwe, president-elect 2018-19, IMA MS, said, “An IMA plan must be proposed… that will create central registration of such attacks and incidents.”

Dr K K Aggarwal, president of the Heart Care Foundation of India, said, “The situation is grim. A group comprising representatives from ministries of Health, AYUSH, Home and Law must work out a solution so that doctors do not face threats of violence and problems at work. They must feel safe on duty.”

Advertising

The medical fraternity has demanded a comprehensive central law, with provision for non-bailable warrants against accused, to deal with violence against doctors. IMA office bearers discussed the enactment of the Medicare Act of 2010 as a central act for the prevention of violence and damage or loss to property. The protest highlighted the need to provide a minimum of 7 years of imprisonment as a non-bailable offence for violence against medical professionals.

Across the city, the OPDs of several private hospitals were shut on Monday. At Jehangir hospital, the consultants/doctors did not attend OPD from 8 am to 8 pm to support their striking counterparts across the country. Only some emergency service were open, authorities at Jehangir hospital said.

At D Y Patil Medical College, residents, interns and faculty wore black bands while performing their duties. “This is a symbol of unrest going on in our hearts because of the rising violence against doctors and atroicities faced by other colleagues at NRSMCH Kolkata,” said Dr Shivaji Marella, senior resident doctor in psychiatry at D Y Patil Medical College.

Marella recalled how they too faced their share of fear and anguish when one of their resident doctors was beaten up in the ICU by a patient’s relatives. The patient had succumbed to his illness and people came in large numbers inside the hospital premises, threatening doctors and destroying hospital property, Marella added. “The security at the hospital has since been improved, but we decided to stand by the fellow doctors in Kolkata by conducting rallies on Monday,” he said.