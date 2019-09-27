Nobel laureate Ada Yonath: Resistance to antibiotics major challenge to medicine

Israeli crystallographer and Nobel laureate Ada E Yonath on Thursday emphasised that resistance to antibiotics is one of the major challenges faced by modern medicine today. Yonath whose pioneering work on the structure of the ribosome won her the Nobel prize in 2009 said, “Resistance to antibiotics is one of the most severe problems faced by modern medicine today. Owning to the wide spread resistance it seems that we will soon revert back to pre antibiotics era.”

Yonath further said that the drug making market is on a decline due to this resistance. “3.8% of the global economy will be lost by 2050 because of resistance to antibiotics. Most large drug companies have stopped attempts at certain new

antibiotics owing to the huge mismatch between the social value and the high expense needed for creating new antibiotics,” she said.

“While the drug resistance amongst the pathogens has increased, the number of new drugs in the market has decreased over the years,” she added. She stated that there is a need for scientific research into combating and controlling the antibiotic resistance.

Addressing students and faculty members at CHARUSAT during the three-day international conference on molecular medicine (MOLMED 2019), in her lecture titled ‘From basic science to modern medicine’ she elaborately talked about her work related to cyro crystallography and it’s applications in understanding ribosome structure, the cellular structures that produces protein.