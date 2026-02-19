No tax on agricultural electricity in Gujarat since 2004: Finance Minister

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Thursday said that there is no tax on agricultural electricity in the state from July 1, 2004. He was replying to a question raised in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by BJP MLA from Dariyapur Kaushikbhai Jain during the Budget session.
Desai said that no tax is levied on the electricity consumption of motors or wells used for irrigation in agriculture as well as on the lighting for the same. The decision, taken when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has been effective since July 1, 2004, he said.
The Finance Minister also said that no tax is levied from residential electricity consumers in rural areas up to an annual consumption of 250 units. To promote green energy, the state government does not levy any tax on solar and wind energy aimed at preserving the environment, he said.
In addition, services such as hospitals, dispensaries running on ‘no profit’ basis, local self-government institutions established by the state or central government, public street lights operated by notified areas and cantonment boards, public water works, public gardens, zoos, public museums, public drainage and sewerage have been exempted from electricity tax, he said.
To boost industries, the new units set up in Special Economic Zones (SEZ) have been exempted from electricity tax for the first 10 years. In addition, new manufacturing industries also get the benefit of special exemption from electricity tax for the first five years. To promote the tourism sector, 100 per cent tax exemption has been given to units approved under the Tourism Policy for the first five years, he said.
Giving detailed information about the electricity tax rates in residential areas, the Finance Minister said when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, many important decisions were taken in the interest of farmers and people. Thus, the electricity tax applicable in residential areas since 1983 has been gradually reduced. Since 2012, 7.5 percent electricity tax has been imposed in rural residential areas and 15 per cent in urban areas, Desai added.
