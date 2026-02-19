No tax on agricultural electricity in Gujarat since 2004: Finance Minister

The Finance Minister also said that no tax is levied from residential electricity consumers in rural areas up to an annual consumption of 250 units. (File photo)

Finance Minister Kanu Desai on Thursday said that there is no tax on agricultural electricity in the state from July 1, 2004. He was replying to a question raised in the Gujarat Legislative Assembly by BJP MLA from Dariyapur Kaushikbhai Jain during the Budget session.

Desai said that no tax is levied on the electricity consumption of motors or wells used for irrigation in agriculture as well as on the lighting for the same. The decision, taken when Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat, has been effective since July 1, 2004, he said.

The Finance Minister also said that no tax is levied from residential electricity consumers in rural areas up to an annual consumption of 250 units. To promote green energy, the state government does not levy any tax on solar and wind energy aimed at preserving the environment, he said.