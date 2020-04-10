No takers for red onions, export booster for white counterpart

While the Mahuva APMC opened for trading white onions on Thursday, red onion farmers began sales outside the APMC yard. While the Mahuva APMC opened for trading white onions on Thursday, red onion farmers began sales outside the APMC yard.

Over dozens of labourers have regularly been harvesting quintals of red onions since March 31 from the 45 bighas of farmland owned by Babubhai Butani, a farmer in Kumbhan village in Mahuva taluka of Bhavnagar district. However, the mounds of around 800 quintals of onions haven’t left Butani feeling particularly happy.

“I have not been able to sell even a single bulb, though my produce has been ready for over a week. I have regularly been inquiring with traders at the Agriculture Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Mahuva if I can cart my onions to the yard. But they all refused, saying the yard is shut and nobody is there to purchase the produce,” says Butani.

Butani cannot afford to store the onions as the crop tends to lose weight very rapidly. He is eagerly awaiting April 14, hoping the lockdown will be lifted and Mahuva APMC — the largest onion trading hub of Gujarat — will open. “If that doesn’t happen, I will be ruined. Soon, I will have to pay labourers Rs. 83,000 for harvesting crop from 17 bighas. My total cultivation cost has already crossed Rs. 8 lakh,” says Butani.

On Thursday, however, the Mahuva APMC opened for trading, but only for white onions which had committed supplies to dehydration plants that export onion powder. Meanwhile, red onion farmers have begun sales outside the APMC yard.

Chairman of Mahuva APMC, Ghanshyam Patel reiterated that farmers are facing tough times and said, “A large share of red onion produced in Gujarat goes to states like Punjab, Haryana and Delhi but due to the coronavirus outbreak, mandis in these states are closed. So, traders in Mahuva are buying little fresh stock,” says Patel.

President of Mahuva APMC Commission Agents and Vepari Association, Pravin Joshi said the market cycle is grinding to a halt. “Around a week ago, a few traders dispatched around a dozen truckloads of onions to Punjab and Delhi…Those trucks are still waiting to be unloaded…demand from other mandis has also gone down. Overall, the red onion demand has halved in the last two weeks,” says Joshi.

The months of March and April make for the harvest season for Rabi onion. Gujarat is a major onion producer and this year, the total harvest in the state is expected to remain around 50 lakh quintals. Of that, 70 percent are white onions while 30 per cent are red onions. Incidentally, prices of red onions had shot through the roof touching Rs. 10,500 per quintal in January this year. Just before the lockdown, the price had come down to around Rs 1,150.

Onion falls in category of vegetables which were deleted from commodities controlled by the Gujarat Agricultural Produce Market Act in 2014. Therefore, traders are free to purchase directly from farmers. However, the majority of trading still takes place on yards of APMCs in the state.

Patel said that onion being a perishable item, the Mahuva APMC is doing all it can to help farmers. The APMC administration facilitated a meeting with Pankaj Valvai, the sub-divisional magistrate of Mahuva and eventually, the government allowed around 100 dehydration plants to resume operations from April 3 onwards, on the condition that the factories would provide lodging and boarding facilities to their labourers on their premises during the lockdown.

Manoj Ram, president of All India Vegetable Dehydration Association, said, “There is demand for our dehydrated onions in the overseas market…Although the government has allowed around 100 plants to resume operations, around 45 have actually been operational. Mobilising enough labour is a big problem. We have been given permission to operate with maximum 20 labourers per unit… but many factories operate round the clock and require more manpower.”

