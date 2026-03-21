‘No street vendors shall be allowed…’: SC orders status quo at Bhadra Plaza

In a relief to the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC), the Supreme Court has ordered status quo at the Bhadra Plaza area while adding that “no street vendor shall be allowed to operate from the carriageway”.

A three-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice Vipul Pancholi passed the order while considering the petition moved by the AMC challenging a March 13 order of the Gujarat High Court.

Acting on two public interest litigations, a division bench of the High Court had given a range of directions to the AMC including to put up all the certified street vendors at their designated places in the vending zone at Bhadra Plaza area latest by March 21. In October 2025, the AMC had carried out an eviction drive at the Bhadra Plaza area during which street vendors were evicted.