No state has implemented Schedule V fully: Tribal activist

Jharkhand-based social activist Jayant Munda, who is the son of tribal leader and Constituent Assembly member Jaipal Singh Munda, Sunday said that Schedule V of the Constitution that deals with tribal areas has not been fully implemented in any state in the country.

“What Lodhi and Mughal dynasties or the Britishers did not do to us (tribals), the Indian government is doing today through force of law. Schedule V of the Constitution is in our favour, but not in a single state it has been implemented with full effect,” Jayant Munda said at a function organised by Narmada-based Adivasi Sahitya Academy here to honour his father.

“…If one retaliates to anything wrong being done to us, then we are branded as criminals and anti-nationals. Today, it is not possible to fight with a bow and arrow, but we can fight the law with the law. It’s time that we blur state boundaries and stand united against any injustice to the adivasis (tribals) anywhere in the country. If something happens in Gujarat, either we are unaware about it in Jharkhand, or we do not bother much. We should now stand together, irrespective of geographical areas and states,” he added.

At the event, journalist and author of the book ‘The life and times of Jaipalsinh Munda’ Santosh Kiro said, “Historians have never given due space to our people (tribals) in their work. And now it is our duty to research, analyse and rewrite and create those spaces where prominent names from the tribal belts of the country are given their due recognition.”