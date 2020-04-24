No social distancing in clinic, homeopathic practitioner booked

When the police reached the spot, the doctor managed to flee and is yet to be arrested. (Representational Image) When the police reached the spot, the doctor managed to flee and is yet to be arrested. (Representational Image)

A homeopathic practitioner in Vadodara was booked Thursday for allegedly running her clinic without ensuring social distancing amid the lockdown imposed in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the police, during a routine patrolling on Thursday late evening, they reached the clinic in Nisar manzil apartment in Wadi area and found around eight women seated next to each other apart from the doctor, Shahidabanu Sheikh, and two staff members.

When the police reached the spot, the doctor managed to flee and is yet to be arrested. Police said that Sheikh was given a warning on an earlier occasion as well to ensure social distancing at her clinic.

Sheikh has been booked under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and under sections of the Disaster Management Act and Epidemic Diseases Act.

“We asked the women who had come to consult her to be extra cautious while visiting any clinic or doctor henceforth. The clinic is closed since yesterday,” a police officer said.

