No RT-PCR reports: 35 Kumbh Mela returnees held, later let off in Ahmedabad

More than 35 returnees from Kumbh Mela in Uttarakhand were arrested from Sabarmati Railway Station in Ahmedabad on April 17 and 18, who were later released, for failure to produce mandatory RT-PCR test certificates even as 50 passengers arriving from that state tested positive for the coronavirus disease during the period, railway officials said.

The railway authorities have set up booths to conduct Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) at the station for Kumbh Mela returnees since Saturday. So far, 400 passengers of Yoga Nagri Rishikesh-Ahmedabad (Yoga Express, train number 09032) have been tested on the station premises.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had Saturday said all returnees from the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will have to undergo RT-PCR tests before they are allowed to enter their respective cities and villages. On Saturday, 13 out of 300 people who had returned from Kumbh Mela by road were found positive in Surat. The passengers were put through RAT by the Surat Municipal Corporation through their surveillance teams deployed on the city’s border.

On Saturday, a total of 20 passengers, who deboarded from the Yoga Express at the Sabarmati rail station, were arrested under the Indian Penal Code section 188 for disobedience to order given by public servant and section 3 of the Epidemic Diseases Act for any person disobeying any regulation or order given under the Act, in 20 FIRs filed at Sabarmati Railway Police Station. On Sunday, 15 more passengers of the Yoga Express were booked and arrested under similar offences, railway police said.

“The passengers arriving on the Yoga Express were checked for their RT-PCR reports of the last 72 hours by the Gujarat Railway Police (GRP) and health department officials on Saturday and Sunday. Those without the RT-PCR reports were taken to the Sabarmati Railway Police Station and as per instructions from the court, they were given bail from the PS as Section 188 was applied. A total of 20 were held on Saturday and 15 on Sunday,” H B Baliya, police inspector, Special Operations Group, Western Railway, said.

Meanwhile, 50 passengers arriving from Uttarakhand also tested positive for Covid-19 in Rapid Antigen Tests conducted by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation at the Sabarmati Railway Station since April 17. The AMC has installed health desks at the exit points of the railway station to check such passengers.

“As per instructions of the state government, train number 09032 was short terminated at Sabarmati Railway Station on Sunday and all 230 passengers underwent Rapid Antigen Test. Total 15 came positive on Sunday and they were taken to Samras Hostel by the AMC team. On Saturday, 35 had tested positive,” a spokesperson for Ahmedabad division of WR said.

Meanwhile, passengers arriving from the Yoga Express told The Indian Express that authorities sought their details before letting them off. “I was carrying my negative RT-PCR report and my RAT also came negative. I have submitted my address and contact details to the AMC staff. We boarded the train on April 17 around 2.30 pm,” a male passenger said.