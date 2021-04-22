No response to oxygen, Remdesivir supply requests, AHNA secretary resigns

A paramedic checking oxygen level of Covid-19 patients as they wait inside an ambulance at Civil hospital in Asarwa, Ahmedabad on Monday. (Express Photo by Nirmal Harindran)

Apparently upset over the handling of Remdesivir and oxygen supply to private hospitals, Ahmedabad Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (AHNA) secretary Dr Viren Shah resigned Wednesday.

The move comes a day after the association wrote to Ahmedabad Municipal Commissioner Mukesh Kumar urging him to streamline supply of Remdesivir and Tocillizumab injections — both used for Covid-19 treatment — and oxygen to all private hospitals in the city. On April 15, the AHNA had also written to the civic commissioner on the issues, but the memorandum failed to elicit a response.

Confirming the development Wednesday, AHNA president Dr Bharat Gadhavi said, “Unhappy over the response of the state government to the acute shortage of Remdesivir and oxygen supply to private hospitals, as well as denial of Remdesivir medicine to homecare patients, the association secretary, Dr Viren Shah, has resigned today. There has been no heed to our repeated requests.”

The AHNA had Tuesday also urged the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to clear the pending payments against AMC-referred patients to the private hospitals. The association has claimed nearly Rs 40 crore payment to private hospitals was pending for over 10 months now.

“We have been assured by the municipal commissioner that 90 per cent of this pending payment will be cleared by this Saturday,” Dr Gadhavi said, adding that this will ease a lot of financial crunch private hospitals are presently facing.

On Tuesday, the AHNA had also requested the civic body to extend Rs 15-20 lakh as financial support to all Covid-designated hospitals as per the AMC-bed allocation.