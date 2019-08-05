No respite in sight, 6 Gujarat districts issued heavy rainfall warning

As the districts of Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Tapi, Narmada, Dang and Vadodara continued to receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a very heavy rainfall warning for Narmada, Navsari, Chhota Udepur, Valsad, Surat and Bharuch on Monday.

On the first three days of August, Gujarat received more than 61 per cent rainfall of what it received in July, when the South West monsoon is otherwise most active.

The rainfall data on August 4 compiled by the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA) showed that a total of 137.77 mm rainfall is received in the state against July’s 222 mm record. This makes up for a total 57.4 per cent rainfall of the monsoon season.

The monthly rainfall record shows a huge shift from 2.15 mm received till August 4, 2018 to 137.77 mm during the same period in 2019.

The rainfall for the whole of July 2018 was 382 mm as against 222 mm this year.

While July, which otherwise is considered as the most active month for the South West monsoon in Gujarat, remained nearly dry, most rainfall was received during the end of the month, thus covering up for the otherwise dry spell.

From June 15 to July 15 this year, the state received 195.65 mm rainfall that constituted only 24 per cent of the total monsoon rainfall. From July 1 to July 15, the state received only 87 mm. This was more than double on July 31 when the total rainfall received in

the same month went up to 222 mm recording 40.5 per cent rainfall (330 mm total seasonal rainfall) of the monsoon season. From July 24 to July 31, Gujarat received 101 mm rainfall.

Heavy rain

While a total of 146 talukas received rainfall on Sunday, districts of Surat, Valsad, Bharuch, Chhota Udepur, Tapi, Narmada, dang, Vadodara received heavy rain till 6 pm.

Umerpada in Surat received the highest rainfall of 10.6 inch in 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm.

Other talukas that received rainfall above 4 inch are Kaprada in Valsad, Hansot in Bharuch, Quant in Chhot Udepur, Songadh in Tapi, Mandvi in Surat, Uchchhal in Tapi, Dediapada and Nandod in Narmada, Vapi in Valsad, Mangrol in Surat, Subir in dang, Vyara in Tapi and Dabhoi in Vadodara.

Weather forecast

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Narmada, Chhota Udepur, Valsad, Surat, Bharuch districts and the union territories of Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on Monday.

The IMD also issued a similar forecast for districts of Vadodara, Anand, Panchmahal, Navsari, Dang, Dahod, Tapi, Gandhinagar, Aravalli, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Bhavnagar, Botad, Amreli, Gir Somnath.

Further from August 6 to 9, heavy rain is likely in the district of South Gujarat namely Valsad, Navsari, Surat and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli.