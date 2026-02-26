‘No Rafiq, Aslam or Salim will be spared’: Minister lists action taken to curb cow meat trafficking

The Minister said that Special Public Prosecutors are appointed to ensure strictest punishment in such crimes, so that the accused are not released under any circumstances.

THE STATE government made out 629 cases of trafficking of cattle and cow meat (beef) in the past two years, in which over 1,800 persons were arrested, Minister of State for Law Kaushik Vekariya told the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, adding that “no Rafiq, Aslam or Salim will be spared.”

He was responding to a question by Congress MLA from Lunawada constituency Gulabsinh Chauhan in the House on the issue of illegal trafficking of cows and cow meat in Gujarat in Mahisagar and Amreli districts.

The minister provided statewide data of the two years till December 2025 and informed that a total of 629 cases have been registered across the state and 1,810 accused have been arrested. Around 54,000 kg of cow meat was seized and 1,800 cows “have been saved from going to the slaughterhouse.”