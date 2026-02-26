‘No Rafiq, Aslam or Salim will be spared’: Minister lists action taken to curb cow meat trafficking
He was responding to a question by Congress MLA from Lunawada constituency Gulabsinh Chauhan in the House on the issue of illegal trafficking of cows and cow meat in Gujarat in Mahisagar and Amreli districts.
THE STATE government made out 629 cases of trafficking of cattle and cow meat (beef) in the past two years, in which over 1,800 persons were arrested, Minister of State for Law Kaushik Vekariya told the Gujarat Assembly on Wednesday, adding that “no Rafiq, Aslam or Salim will be spared.”
The minister provided statewide data of the two years till December 2025 and informed that a total of 629 cases have been registered across the state and 1,810 accused have been arrested. Around 54,000 kg of cow meat was seized and 1,800 cows “have been saved from going to the slaughterhouse.”
Regarding action taken in the districts, Vekariya said that in Amreli district under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act, the Minister said that in the past two years, 21 accused have been sentenced to jail and penalised in a total of 12 crimes. “Of this, three accused have been sentenced to life imprisonment, eleven accused to 10 years’ imprisonment and three accused to seven years’ imprisonment. Moreover, a total fine of Rs 42 lakh has been collected from these accused. No Rafiq, Aslam or Salim will be spared,” the Minister said during the Question Hour.
In Mahisagar district, eight crimes have been registered and 1,940 kg of cow meat has been seized in the last two years. During this action, about ten bovines have been rescued and legal action taken against 28 accused. A total of 13 vehicles have also been seized in Mahisagar district and further investigation has been conducted.
Also, 39 properties worth around Rs 6 crore associated with those involved in illegal activities have been razed by “Dada’s Bulldozer” in the state, he added. ‘Dada’ is the moniker used for Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.
Apart from this, 433 vehicles have been seized and of these, 339 vehicles have been auctioned till date.
As a preventive measure against the elements involved in cow smuggling, the Minister pointed out that preventive detention action under the Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Act (PASA) had been taken against 184 individuals, while externment proceedings were initiated against 50 people.
The Minister said that Special Public Prosecutors are appointed to ensure strictest punishment in such crimes, so that the accused are not released under any circumstances.
Under the Gujarat Animal Preservation Act which was further strengthened by the 2011 and 2017 amendments, a strict ban is imposed on the slaughter, sale, and transport of cows, calves, bulls, and bullocks in Gujarat. It prohibits the sale of beef and carries severe penalties, including up to life imprisonment and fines up to Rs 5 lakh, with offenders liable for arrest without a warrant.
