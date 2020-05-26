No quarantine for asymptomatic passengers arriving in Gujarat

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary of the health department, said on Sunday night that any passenger found symptomatic will be immediately put in isolation and then sent to nearest health centre and a probe launched. (Representational) Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary of the health department, said on Sunday night that any passenger found symptomatic will be immediately put in isolation and then sent to nearest health centre and a probe launched. (Representational)

Passengers coming to Gujarat on domestic flights, trains and buses can go home directly and need not undergo a mandatory quarantine period unless they are symptomatic, the state government said.

The government has recommended “self-supervision of symptoms” for a period of 14 days for the passengers upon reaching their homes. During this period, if the passenger discovers any Covid-19 related symptoms, then he/she must inform the district surveillance officer or report on the helpline numbers 104 and 1075.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary of the health department, said on Sunday night that any passenger found symptomatic will be immediately put in isolation and then sent to nearest health centre and a probe launched.

“Passengers showing normal or severe symptoms will be admitted to Covid hospitals. Those having light symptoms will be given a choice of home isolation or Covid care centre based isolation. After the government or private quarantine, as per the protocol of ICMR, such passengers who showed positive symptoms during their isolation will be kept in Covid care centre,” read a statement from the office of the state information department.

