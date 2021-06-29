No place for malafide mistakes, Vijay Rupani tells district officials

Asking the public servants to discharge duties in a way that would "create a bright image and perception about the government", Rupani in his address also spoke about improving the government's image among its own employees. (File)

“There is no place for deliberate malafide mistakes,” said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while addressing a joint conference of district collectors and district development officers in Gandhinagar on Monday. He asked officials to help the government build a “perception of good governance.”

Faced with state assembly elections next year, Rupani asked the district-level officials not to be “thick-skinned” and be “sensitive to people’s problems.” “The objective is to take good governance to the last man in the last mile, down to the lowest level. The district administration has to play a big role in building perception of good governance,” an official release quoting the chief minister stated here.

Most of the officials present at the meeting were among the 77 IAS officials who were transferred on June 19 by the government. Asking the public servants to discharge duties in a way that would “create a bright image and perception about the government”, Rupani in his address also spoke about improving the government’s image among its own employees. “The government officers are not expected to be thick-skinned, but sensitive to people’s problems and in no case, allow wrong-doers. The public should have faith in the administration. The collectors and DDOs have to prove their ability in this challenging age of social and electronic media as well. There could be bonafide mistakes, the government will stand by them. But, there is no place for deliberate malafide mistakes,” Rupani said.

Asking district-level officials to be proactive, undertake field visits and seek feedback, he said the officials’ performance will be “measured as per people’s perception.” Rupani also asked the officials to regularly upload district-level data to the CM Dashboard, so that the district’s performance could be monitored on a daily basis. He also asked them to enforce law to check goondaism, land grabbing and forcible religious conversions.

The meeting of district-level officials is taking place after a gap of almost 1.5 years. The outbreak of Covid pandemic in 2020 prevented the government from organising the conference, officials told The Indian Express.

“The government is probably looking to change gears. They want officials to help create a very positive image of the government. The district collectors and DDOs are the government on the field. They need to be active and visible. The government has therefore asked officials to spend more time in the field monitoring the implementation of the government projects,” an official who attended the conference said.

An action plan for a possible third wave of Covid-19 was also unveiled during the conference.