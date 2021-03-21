No permission for Holi celebrations in Gujarat, only Holika Dahan allowed: Nitin Patel

" I am hopeful and confident that people of Gujarat, especially the youth, are quite aware and will follow the government rules by not playing Holi to contain Covid-19,” Nitin Patel told media persons. (Twitter: @Nitinbhai_Patel)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel on Sunday said the state government will only allow the ritual of Holika Dahan — lighting of Holi pyre — during the upcoming festival of Holi-Dhuleti in limited numbers and that no permission will be given for Holi celebration, like playing with colours.

“The government has not given permission for any Holi celebration that include crowd gathering, and throwing colours while running after each other. The government has given permission only for the religious custom of lighting of Holi pyre in limited numbers… I am hopeful and confident that people of Gujarat, especially the youth, are quite aware and will follow the government rules by not playing Holi to contain Covid-19,” Patel told media persons.

Later, in an official release, Patel said that the state government has not imposed any kind of prohibition on lighting of Holi pyre during the festival of Holi-Dhuleti in the state and that people were free to light the pyre in limited numbers. Patel also appealed people to stay from celebrating the festival as a safety precaution owing to ongoing Covid-19 surge.

The statement added that strict police action will be taken against those who violate the order, a decision on which was taken at the meeting of the core committee headed by Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. The annual festival of Holi-Dhuleti falls on March 28 and 29.

Patel also said the Covid-19 infections, which were emerging in the state, were having normal symptoms if compared to the first peak of the pandemic, and so “people need not panic but be careful”. He added there were enough facility to treat Covid-19 patients and the number of recovering patients has increased too.

Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, who went live on his social media account Sunday evening, reiterated that there won’t be any lockdown in the state and people need not panic. “Now, no new lockdown is going to be imposed. Nobody’s business-occupation are going to be shut. Things will be normal with some restrictions. Nobody is required to panic by relying on rumours,” Rupani said.

The CM also appealed people to cooperate with the state government as they did on earlier occasions when Covid-19 cases were on an upward trend, by “showing restraint and carefulness”.