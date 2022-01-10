No new Omicron case as Gujarat reports 6,275 new Covid cases

Gujarat did not report any new Omicron case on Sunday even as the daily Covid-19 cases spiralled to 6,275 within 24 hours, an increase of nearly 600 cases from 5,677 cases reported on Saturday. The total tally of cases in the state has reached 8,70,468.

Ahmedabad city reported the highest spike in a day with 2,487 cases followed by cities of Surat with 1,696 and Vadodara with 347 cases.

Ahmedabad is reporting the highest number of cases, however, the bed occupancy remains low— barely 2.75 per cent of the total bed availability.

As of Sunday, 195 patients — 119 in private hospitals, 73 in government hospitals and three in Covid Care Centres — were admitted across the city.

The bed occupancy, in over 7,100 beds available in the city across 51 private hospitals, nine government hospitals and one CCC managed by a private hospital, stands at 2.75 per cent.

Also, the number of critical patients remains low with just two patients on ventilator and 16 in ICU out of the 195 in hospitals.

The total number of active cases stays at 27,913 in the state as on Sunday, of which 26 are on ventilator. Another 1,263 patients reports 6,275 new Covid cases tested negative for Covid, taking the total number of recovered patients to 8,24,163.

As preparations are on for precautionary dose to be administered from Monday, the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has three lakh Covishield doses in stock. There is an estimated over one lakh beneficiaries aimed to be covered within five days with a deployment of 100 additional teams, a senior AMC official said.

“Precautionary dose will be administered to healthworkers, frontline workers and those above 60 years with comorbidities without submission of any proof, after nine months of their second dose, all urban health centres, community health centres, AMC-run hospitals and civil hospitals from tomorrow morning,” the official added.

At present, there are 209 vaccination sites with around 380 vaccination teams. On Sunday, 23,923 vaccine doses were administered across the city.

Among new infections reported from Ahmedabad were co-treasurer of Gujarat BJP and party incharge for Ahmedabad city, Dharmendra Shah, who was admitted to SVP Hospital in Ahmedabad, Sunday.

Shah is the fifth senior BJP leader who tested positive for Covid-19 after attending a function at the Sabarmati Riverfront on January 4 in which over 1,000 people, including hundreds of seers and political leaders, participated to bless Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the renovation of Kashi Vishvanath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The function was also attended by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Gujarat BJP Chief CR Paatil. Following the function, the CM and Paatil also served food to seers.

The AMC also declared 15 more residential complexes in Sarkhej, Maninagar, Paldi, Thaltej, Gota and Sadarnagar as micro-containment zones, taking the total number of such zones in the city to 172.