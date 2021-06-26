‘No new Delta Plus Covid-19 variant cases found in Gujarat’

Additional Chief District Health Officer (CDHO) Dr Uday Tilavat confirmed on Friday that the Vadodara woman's sample was taken in April as part of random genome sequence tests during their stay in Maharashtra. (File Photo)

The Gujarat government on Friday said there were no new coronavirus cases of Delta Plus variant in the state and the two patients who were found infected with the variant in April had recovered.

Speaking to reporters in Gandhinagar, additional chief secretary, Health, Manoj Aggarwal said, “The Delta Plus variant was found in two persons in April. One of the patients was from Surat, while the other one was from Vadodara and both eventually recovered from the infection.”

There were no new cases of Delta Plus variant at present, the official said. However, Aggarwal said that the state administration has been put on alert to tackle the situation and testing is also being done to detect this variant.

“Both patients are stable and our local teams are monitoring their condition. We also did their contact tracing, but did not find anyone else getting infected with Delta Plus variant because of them,” he said.

The patient from Surat, a second-year MBBS student, tested positive on April 1. Deputy Health Commissioner, SMC, Dr Ashish Naik said, “Our teams contacted the student and found him alright. His family members are also fine. We had earlier carried out Covid tests on his family members in April, and found them negative. The student has not yet taken Covid vaccine.”

The other patient is a 38-year-old woman who tested positive for the Delta Plus variant following the family’s visit to their native village in Jalgaon in Maharashtra in April this year.

Tilavat told reporters, “The Maharashtra government has conveyed to the state government of Gujarat and confirmed that the woman had tested positive for the Delta plus variant. At that time, she did not have symptoms and she does not have symptoms even now. Since it is two months old, the chance of the virus transmitting is low. We are alert and keeping a watch for any development.”

Vadodara CDHO Dr Surendra Jain, who visited the family on Friday after the communication was received from the

government said, “The health workers of the Maharashtra government had collected the samples of all four members of their family on April 30. This included her husband, her son aged 11, and her daughter aged 8. All of them were asymptomatic. Their reports, however, did not arrive for close to a week and then they returned on May 8 to Jarod.”

Jain said that the family is healthy and has no symptoms. Jain said, “We have to stay alert as the virus is mutating. Everything else about the variant is the same and since they were tested in April end, the chances of community spread are low.”

Following Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s announcement of two samples from Gujarat detected with the delta plus variant or what is otherwise in the Pango lineage termed as B.1.162.2.1, the Gujarat health department said that both samples were sent to NIV Pune in April and the whole genome sequencing results have come just now.

Health commissioner Jai Prakash Shivahare told this paper that the MoHFW declaration based on INSACOG results will “not have much impact on our state”, as the cases have already recovered, and their contacts too were tracked at the relevant point of time. Shivahare adds that with Gujarat Biotechnology Research Centre (GBRC) now part of INSACOG, Gujarat can send upto 1,000 samples to GBRC for whole genome sequencing with its capacity too increased.

“It has already started…results take around 10 days but when in bulk, it can take upto 17-20 days on an average…we will get data in the next few weeks. It will now help us in early forecasts (of variants in circulation in the state).”

Gujarat on Friday reported 123 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths due to the infection. Across the state, over 3.58 lakh doses of the vaccine were administered.