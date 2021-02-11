No new Covid fatalities as over 53,615 vaccinated

Nine districts and one municipal corporation (Bhavnagar) did not report a single case on Wednesday. (File)

Gujarat reported 255 new cases even as no fatality due to Covid-19 was recorded Wednesday. Zero Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state on January 31 last. A total of 53,615 people were also inoculated at 883 vaccination centres across the state.

According to state immunisation officer Nayan Jani, of the 4.8 lakh health workers registered for vaccination as on date, nearly 3.70 lakh have already been covered while another 5.5 lakh frontline workers including defence personnel and government office employees, have been registered of which approximately 3.2 lakh beneficiaries have already received the first shot. Overall 7.14 lakh have been administered the vaccine dose, according to the state health department bulletin.

Doses include that of Astrazenca-Oxford developed Covishield, which was manufactured by Serum Institute, as well as Bharat Biotech-ICMR developed Covaxin, which has been permitted to be used in restrictedly in clinical trial mode.

According to Jani, nearly 12 lakh doses of Covishield has been supplied and distributed in Gujarat and another four lakh doses of Covaxin.

“We started the drive of vaccinating frontline workers on January 31 with Covaxin. There is nothing fixed on who gets which vaccine and only depends on availability of the vaccine and total registration – including health workers and frontline workers. All 33 districts were given Covaxin…while initially the doses delivered to Gujarat had to be rationed considering second dose as well, we have been informed by the state government that whatever available stock we have, we can utilise for first dose itself and have been guaranteed that second dose will be provided subsequently,” added Jani.

