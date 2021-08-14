No need to die for nation, live for it: Gujarat CM Rupani on I-Day eve

There is no need to die for the nation; we need to live for the nation, said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani while speaking at Junagadh on the eve of Independence Day celebrations on Saturday.

“On the eve of Independence Day, our Gujarat should become divine, safe prosperous and remain culturally rich. The fame of Gujaratis should spread all over the world,” said Rupani while addressing a cultural event organised by the district administration.

“I hope that during this celebration of 75 years of independence, Gujaratis will take various resolutions. Now there is no need to die for the nation; we need to live for the nation. Whatever we do we should keep our nation in mind. We should aim at making “Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat,” he added.

Pointing out how Junagadh was one of the three regions including Hyderabad and Kashmir that wanted to join Pakistan, Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat who also spoke at the event said, “Today when the India is celebrating 75 years of independence; when the entire country is rejoicing, Junagadh has been chosen for the same programme (independence day celebrations) by chief minister.”

Among the dignitaries honoured during the event was freedom fighter Labh Shankarbhai Dave. During the event, Rupani also announced Rs 2.5 crore special grant for the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, an additional Rs 2.5 crore for the district panchayats and Rs 2.5 crore to all the municipalities in the district.