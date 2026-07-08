No let-up in rain in Surat, Navsari; hundreds displaced, 3 more dead

Meanwhile, officials said 270 people were relocated in Navasari alone and dozens of others in Surat. The downpour has crippled movement on several roads, including the main road connecting the two districts. City bus services had been halted.

Three more people, including an 11-year-old, died in rain-related incidents in Surat and Navsari districts even as officials claimed that hundreds had been relocated as heavy rain continued to pounce these parts of Gujarat on Tuesday.

Rishita Mistry, a 22-year-old woman, was struck by lightning when she was on the terrace of Sukun Apartments in Surat’s Katargam. Even as an ambulance arrived for help, she was declared dead on the spot. “As per the neighbours, Rishita had gone to the terrace to get wet in the rain when she was struck by lightning,” said Katargam police inspector LR Gohil.

In another incident in Surat, 11-year-old Alina Shaikh was electrocuted when she was returning home in