No let-up in rain in Surat, Navsari; hundreds displaced, 3 more dead

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Three more people, including an 11-year-old, died in rain-related incidents in Surat and Navsari districts even as officials claimed that hundreds had been relocated as heavy rain continued to pounce these parts of Gujarat on Tuesday.
Rishita Mistry, a 22-year-old woman, was struck by lightning when she was on the terrace of Sukun Apartments in Surat’s Katargam. Even as an ambulance arrived for help, she was declared dead on the spot. “As per the neighbours, Rishita had gone to the terrace to get wet in the rain when she was struck by lightning,” said Katargam police inspector LR Gohil.
In another incident in Surat, 11-year-old Alina Shaikh was electrocuted when she was returning home in
Mandarwaja, Salabatpura from a nearby madrasa. She was climbing the metal stairs of her house when she suffered an electric shock, police said, adding power officials inspected cable lines after the incident. Both their bodies were sent to the New Civil Hospital for post-mortem.
In Navsari district, one Walter Herman Topnu (25) was struck by lightning while trying to feed shrimp in a pond in Jalalpore, Maroli police sub-inspector V J Patel. A native of Jharkhand, Topnu was employed to work at the shrimp pond and stayed nearby.
Meanwhile, officials said 270 people were relocated in Navasari alone and dozens of others in Surat. The downpour has crippled movement on several roads, including the main road connecting the two districts. City bus services had been halted.
On Tuesday, schools, colleges and several commercial establishments remained closed on account of severe waterlogging and rain. At several places, shopkeepers were seen moving their goods as water entered their shops in the commercial complexes. Hearings at the Surat district court were also hit.
Khatodara police inspector N V Bharwad and his team helped several people relocate from the low-lying areas in Surat city.
In Sarthana, 118 teachers and students at Adarsh School were trapped as the school’s ground floor was under rainwater. They were rescued by police.
Sarthana police inspector D K Patel said, “We rescued 118 people, including students and teachers, from Adarsh School. Ropes were used to bring everyone to safety.”
As per the flood control department, Surat saw 311 mm, Kamrej 403 mm, Palsana 357 mm, Bardoli 191 mm, Mahuva 199 mm, Ambika 173 mm, Mangrol 30 mm, Olpad 40 mm, Umarpada 20 mm, Mandvi 46 mm and Areth 40 mm of rainfall in 12 hours till 6.00 pm on Tuesday.
Navsari taluka recorded 195 mm, Jalalpore 177 mm, Gandevi 113 mm, Chikhli 84 mm, Vansda 54 mm and Khergam 59 mm of rain in the same period.
Surat municipal commissioner M. Nagarajan said: ”Surat has witnessed heavy rainfall on Tuesday. The water level in Bhedwad and Simada creeks is flowing above the danger level. Due to heavy power outages, many roads were closed. BRTS and public transport services have also been affected.”
Navsari district collector Manish Gurwani said, “We have shifted another 270 people from the Railway Rahat colony and other low-lying areas in the Navsari Municipal Corporation limits. The water level in the Purna river, which passes through Navsari city, is rising. As a precaution, hundreds are being shifted to government schools, community halls, etc. We are also looking after their food, water, and health.”
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