No increase in power tariff, says power regulatory panel

THE GUJARAT Electricity Regulatory Commission (GERC) on Monday said there would be no increase in power tariff for consumers of state discoms and Torrent Power Limited (Surat area) for 2021-22.

According to senior GERC officials, a modification in the formula for FPPPA (Fuel and Power Purchase Price Adjustment) charges. However, there will be no change in the electricity bill because of this. In view of the model code of conduct for the Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation polls, Torrent Power Ltd (Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar areas) will be declared by GERC later, an official release from GERC said.

The transmission charges of GETCO has been increased by Rs 1.39 a unit. The GERC said charges has been increased from Rs 4176.44 per MW (Rs 35.03 paise per unit) to Rs 36.42 per unit for 2021-22.

“These transmission charges are applicable to large consumers who are getting power from power exchanges or other sources, including their own. They are not like the retail consumers,” said a GERC official.

The state owned utilities and other distribution licensees of the state had filed petitions before GERC for determination of tariff for 2021-22.

The suggestions and objections were examined and public hearings were held on March 4, 5 and 9.