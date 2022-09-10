scorecardresearch
Friday, Sep 09, 2022

No hike in fee for 636 pvt technical institutes in Gujarat

This will be the third year with no fee hike as these private technical institutes have maintained the fee for last two years, an official statement issued by the FRC (Technical) stated.

The technical courses including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, MBA, MCA and planning are run by 636 private institutes in Gujarat.

The Fee Regulatory Committee (Technical) Friday announced that the fee of 636 private technical institutes in Gujarat for academic session 2022-23 not be increased.

This will be the third year with no fee hike as these private technical institutes have maintained the fee for last two years, an official statement issued by the FRC (Technical) stated.

Also, based on the application of ten institutes for reduction in fee that was earlier implemented in 2020-21, the FRC (Technical) has approved the reduction ranging from 5 to 64 per cent to continue, this year too.

The technical courses including engineering, pharmacy, architecture, MBA, MCA and planning are run by 636 private institutes in Gujarat.

“Due to the prolonged Covid-19 situation and the accompanying financial constraints, the fee increase for many parents cannot be endured. Taking this into account, the decision was taken with a humanitarian perspective by the committee,” an official statement by the FRC (Technical) issued Friday stated.

For this decision, the members of Association of Self Financed Colleges with 304 institutes along with 73 other such institutes have expressed their support, it stated.

Also, 171 institutes did not demand any hike in its fee structure and expressed to continue the existing fee of 2020-21.

First published on: 10-09-2022 at 01:06:53 am
