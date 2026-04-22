‘No grant’ dig puts BJP MP on the spot; Congress calls it threat to voters

Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) Anand MP Mitesh Patel’s comments of “not giving any grant” to Congress members should they win the upcoming local body elections from Anklav taluka, have drawn sharp reactions from the Congress, which accused the ruling party of being “arrogant” and “high on power”.

At a public meeting held in Anklav on Monday night, Patel was addressing the gathering in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi where he not only highlighted the development record of the BJP, but also accused the Congress of discrimination against elected BJP representatives in the past.

Patel referred to the tenure of the Congress party in Anklav and alleged that elected BJP leaders were denied grants despite making requests for them to complete public development works. “At the time, I saw tears in the eyes of our BJP leaders… development proposals submitted by BJP members were ignored, leaving them unable to fulfill promises made to voters…” Patel said, exuding confidence that the BJP would gain control of the taluka panchayat in the upcoming polls.